Dodging Showers and Storms; Watching The Tropics

Monday features mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, and storms. Evening storms are likely around South Florida. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees close to the Atlantic coast and in the low 90s elsewhere.

Tuesday will bring more clouds than sun and plenty of storms from the mid-afternoon into the evening. Expect an elevated rip current risk at the Atlantic beaches. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s along the Atlantic coast and in the low 90s elsewhere.

Wednesday will feature clouds and showers in the morning, followed by plenty of storms in the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible in spots. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Thursday will see clouds and showers in the morning and storms in the afternoon and evening in the east coast metro area. Look for some sun, more clouds, and lots of storms along the Gulf Coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Friday’s forecast calls for some sun and more showers and storms. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, the only named system right now is Tropical Storm Philippe in the central Atlantic. It’s forecast to face significant wind shear for the next few days as it turns northwestward and then more to the north, keeping it well east of the Lesser Antilles.

What was Ophelia is now a remnant low, but it continues to drop heavy rain on New York state and portions of New England. Elsewhere, the wave in the eastern Atlantic has a medium chance of becoming a depression this week. Computer models indicate it will generally follow in Philippe’s wake.