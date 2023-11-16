Do You Know Why Mens’ Buttons Are Left-To-Right And Womens Buttons Are Right-To-Left?

Do You Know Why Mens’ Buttons Are Left-To-Right And Womens Buttons Are...

National Button Day is observed annually on November 16. Founded in 1938, the National Button Society recognized button collecting as an organized hobby. Both novice and advanced button collectors celebrate the enjoyment collecting on this day.

Crafters across the country utilize buttons in creative ways and are some of the best at finding new uses for old items. There are thousands of button collectors in the United States. There is a very large button “club” on the internet called “Buttonbytes“. It is available at no cost to anyone interested in the hobby.