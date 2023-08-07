Dangerously Hot With Late Storms

Monday features hot sun and a few clouds in the morning, followed by afternoon and evening storms. A heat advisory has been issued for all of South Florida from late morning until the evening. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-90s — but it will feel much hotter, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Tuesday will bring hot sun, a few early storms in spots, and plenty of showers in the afternoon that will linger into the evening. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and storms in the morning. Look for lots of showers to develop in the afternoon and evening. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Thursday will continue our streak of dangerously hot days. Expect sun in the morning and showers and storms in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Friday’s forecast calls for hot sun and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-90s again.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet right no