Dangerously Hot With Late Storms

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Monday features hot sun and a few clouds in the morning, followed by afternoon and evening storms.  A heat advisory has been issued for all of South Florida from late morning until the evening.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid-90s — but it will feel much hotter, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Tuesday will bring hot sun, a few early storms in spots, and plenty of showers in the afternoon that will linger into the evening.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and storms in the morning.  Look for lots of showers to develop in the afternoon and evening.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Thursday will continue our streak of dangerously hot days.  Expect sun in the morning and showers and storms in the afternoon.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Friday’s forecast calls for hot sun and periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid-90s again.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

