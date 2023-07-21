Excessive Heat Warning for Miami-Dade and Collier, Watching The Tropics

Friday features mostly sunny skies, very hot conditions, and periods of showers and storms in the mid-afternoon that will taper off during the evening. There’s now an Excessive Heat Warning for Miami-Dade and Collier counties until 8 pm Friday. The heat advisory remains in place for Broward and the Keys at least until Sunday evening. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-90s — so stay hydrated and out of the sun as much as possible.

Saturday will bring more hot sun, some clouds, and some storms that will develop in the afternoon and last into the evening. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s, with a few suburban locations topping out in the upper 90s.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies and a few storms in the morning. Look for additional storms in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 90s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Monday will be another dangerously hot day, with plenty of sun, clouds at times, and periods of showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of hot sun and plenty of showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-90s again.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Don continues its loop around the middle of the Atlantic. Don is forecast to strengthen slightly in the next day or so before finally spinning down and dissipating early next week. Elsewhere, the wave in the eastern Atlantic has a low chance of becoming a depression during the next several days, but we’ll keep an eye on it.