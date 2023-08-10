Dangerous Heat Lingers

Thursday features lots of hot sun and some afternoon and evening storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see lots of sun with periods of storms, especially in the afternoon and early evening. Expect at least a heat advisory — and possibly an excessive heat warning — for all or parts of South Florida on Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-90s, but it will feel much hotter. By now, we’re all too familiar with the drill: stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Friday will bring hot sun, clouds at times, and periods of storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Saturday will feature some tropical moisture and higher rain chances. Look for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area, with plenty of storms in the afternoon and evening. The Gulf Coast will see sun, clouds, and periods of storms, with the greatest storm activity in the midafternoon through the evening. Saturday’s highs will be in the steamy mid-90s.

Sunday will start with mostly sunny skies, but showers and storms will develop in the late morning in the east coast metro area and the midafternoon along the Gulf Coast. Expect the showers and storms to linger into the early evening. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Monday’s forecast calls for hot sun, some clouds, and plenty of showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the sticky low 90s.

It’s still quiet in the tropical Atlantic, so enjoy it while it lasts.