Dangerous Heat Continues

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features plenty of hot sun, clouds at times, and a few mid to late afternoon showers and storms, especially in the east coast metro area.  A heat advisory is in place until Wednesday evening.  (While temperatures will drop a little in the nighttime hours, our “feels like” temperatures will remain uncomfortable.)  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-90s — so stay hydrated and out of the sun as much as possible.

Wednesday will bring hot sun, clouds, and some showers and storms, especially in the afternoon.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the oppressive mid-90s again.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms.  Look for showers and storms to linger into the evening. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and hot with afternoon showers and storms.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of hot sun, clouds, showers, and storms.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-90s again.

In the tropics, we’re watching a low that’s forming several hundred miles east-northeast of Bermuda.  The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a medium chance of developing into a subtropical or tropical depression as it moves eastward during the next several days.  But by the weekend, it will move northward into cooler waters — while remaining in the middle of the Atlantic.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

