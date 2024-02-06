Created In 1981 TCBY Meant “This Can’t Be Yogurt.” A Lawsuit Made Them Change It To What?

National Frozen Yogurt Day on February 6th recognizes a sweet frozen dessert that has gone from fad status to a staple freezer item in a few decades.
- 5000 BC – It is well over 4000 years old! Yogurt found its start in the Middle East and India where it was and continues to be used extensively in just about every kind of meal imaginable.
- 1900s – Yogurt was brought to the United States in the 1900s and Dannon started selling it in the 1930s.
- 1970 – H.P Hood developed the first frozen yogurt in 1970. It was created as a soft-serve treat called Frogurt.
- 1970s – When frozen yogurt first hit the market in the 1970s, it was not as popular as it is today. Many consumers felt that the dessert was too tart and similar to room-temperature yogurt.
- 1979 – Yogurt giant, Dannon, was among the first to jump on the blossoming trend, with its 1979 release of “Danny,” a packaged, fruit-flavored frozen yogurt pop on a stick with a chocolate coating. Dannon’s pop became the first perishable frozen treat to be distributed nationwide.
- 1981 – TCBY launched its first store in Little Rock, Arkansas in 1981
- 1982 – TCBY began franchising the following year, and by 1984 there were over 100 stores. Before 1984, the company’s name was “This Can’t Be Yogurt,” but a lawsuit from a competitor, I Can’t Believe It’s Yogurt!, forced TCBY to create a new name from its initials, eventually using “The Country’s Best Yogurt”.
- 1980s – Humphreys and Dannon release their own frozen yogurt, which quickly becomes popular.
- 1980s – frozen yogurt manufacturers began to play with the dessert’s recipe, adding flavor and changing the texture.
- 1990 – Frozen yogurt constitutes 10% of the frozen treats market.
- 1993 – While TCBY is in the process of becoming super popular, they decide to name a day in honor of their product. The first Frozen Yogurt Day is originally celebrated in June but later moves into the first week of February.
- 1993 – In an episode of “Seinfeld,” the characters become obsessed with a new frozen yogurt shop.
- 2010 – Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan clearly can’t resist froyo—she was responsible for the installation of the first frozen yogurt machine in the Supreme Court cafeteria in 2010. As such, Kagan joked that she’ll be remembered as the “frozen yogurt justice” in the annals of history.
- 2010 – In 2010 Google’s Android release was code named “Froyo”. Frozen Yogurt proudly sits next to other code names such as Marshmallow and Kit-Kat among others.
- 2013 – The International Frozen Yogurt Association is Founded. The organization provides support and resources for those in the industry and is a great promoter of National Frozen Yogurt Day.
- 2015 – As of 2015, the front-runner is California-based Menchie’s, with 13.5 percent of the market and 300 U.S. locations—which is no mean feat, considering it was only established in 2010. TCBY trails with 10.8 percent of the market and 518 locations, and then Yogurtland, sweetFrog, and Red Mango round out the top five.
- Frozen yogurt has many names and old names, including: “froyo,” “frogurt,” “Humphreez Yogurt,” and even “Danny.”
- Frozen yogurt offers plenty of health benefits, including boosting the immune system, lowering cholesterol, preventing certain yeast infections, assisting with lactose intolerance and milk protein digestion. It is a great source of calcium, potassium, protein, and vitamins B12 and Riboflavin.
- Frozen yogurt doesn’t just come from cow’s milk. The milk of sheep, water buffalo, and goats are used to create delicious frozen yogurt across the United States. Additionally, camel and yaks produce this frozen dessert in Western China and the Middle East.
- In addition to helping out your digestive and immune systems, the active cultures in fro-yo are known to improve bad breath!
- Sakura Was the First-Ever Black Fro-Yo Flavor. What’s Sakura? It’s a cherry blossom flavor that made for the first black fro-yo flavor ever! The black color came from a naturally activated charcoal
- A 1/2 cup of frozen vanilla yogurt contains approximately 117 calories.
- Although it is now certainly a popular dessert treat enjoyed all over the world, the original invention of frozen yogurt originated in the New England area of the United States.
