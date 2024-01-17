Cooler With Sun and Clouds

Wednesday features good sun and a few clouds along the Gulf Coast, while the east coast metro area will see some sun but more clouds. Look for a gusty breeze, especially in the Keys. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents on Wednesday and for the next few days. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 60s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Thursday will bring morning lows mostly in the mid-50s to the low 60s. The day will be mostly cloudy with some afternoon and evening showers and storms. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Friday will feature more clouds than sun and some showers and storms in spots. Friday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Saturday will be breezy with good sun and a few clouds. Look for temperatures to drop sharply during the evening. Saturday’s highs will be near 70 degrees in the East Coast metro area, in the upper 60s in the Keys, and in the mid-60s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a chilly morning, with lows ranging from the mid-40s to low 50s on the mainland and mostly in the upper 50s in the Keys. The day will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Sunday will mostly top out in the upper 60s, with a few locations reaching 70 degrees.