Home Weather Cooler With Showers

Cooler With Showers

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Sunday features a cooler and cloudier day with periods of showers, especially before midafternoon.  Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at South Florida’s beaches on Sunday.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 60s along the Gulf Coast.

Martin Luther King Day will be mostly cloudy with a few showers in spots.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and some late-day storms as another front moves in.  Look for a gusty breeze near the Atlantic coast.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Wednesday morning lows will range from the mid-50s to the mid-60s.  The day will see a mix of sun and clouds with a brisk breeze along the Gulf Coast and in much of the Keys.  Wednesday’s highs will top out the upper 60s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf Coast will only reach the mid-60s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a chilly morning, with lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s on the mainland.  Look for a mix of sun and clouds.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 70s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR