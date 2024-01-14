Cooler With Showers

Sunday features a cooler and cloudier day with periods of showers, especially before midafternoon. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at South Florida’s beaches on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 60s along the Gulf Coast.

Martin Luther King Day will be mostly cloudy with a few showers in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and some late-day storms as another front moves in. Look for a gusty breeze near the Atlantic coast. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Wednesday morning lows will range from the mid-50s to the mid-60s. The day will see a mix of sun and clouds with a brisk breeze along the Gulf Coast and in much of the Keys. Wednesday’s highs will top out the upper 60s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf Coast will only reach the mid-60s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a chilly morning, with lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s on the mainland. Look for a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 70s.