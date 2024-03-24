Cooler With Plenty of Sun

Sunday features a cool start, followed by plenty of sun and a few clouds as South Florida dries out from the recent washout. Look for a gusty breeze near the Atlantic coast and in the Keys. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s.

Monday will bring morning lows in the 60s. Then we’ll see sunny skies along the Gulf Coast and good sun and a few clouds in the east coast metro area. Expect a gusty breeze near both coasts and in the Keys. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds on a warm and gusty breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be a mostly sunny day around South Florida. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a few showers at times. Look for breezy conditions along the Gulf Coast. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area, near 80 degrees along the Gulf Coast, and in the low 80s in the Keys.