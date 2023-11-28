Home Weather Cooler Temperatures Arrive

Cooler Temperatures Arrive

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Tuesday features a pleasantly cool morning with lows in the 60s, a cool breeze,  and partly sunny skies.  Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Minor flooding near high tides is possible along the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will bring cool temperatures again in the morning, with lows ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s.  The east coast metro area will see more clouds than sun, while the Gulf coast will see good sun and a few clouds on a gusty breeze.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Thursday will feature another cool morning followed by a gusty breeze and a mix of sun and clouds.  Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Friday will be on the breezy side, with partly cloudy skies in the East Coast metro area and plenty of sun with a few clouds along the Gulf Coast.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies around South Florida.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

It’s quiet in the tropical Atlantic.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

