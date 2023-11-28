Cooler Temperatures Arrive

Tuesday features a pleasantly cool morning with lows in the 60s, a cool breeze, and partly sunny skies. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Minor flooding near high tides is possible along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will bring cool temperatures again in the morning, with lows ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s. The east coast metro area will see more clouds than sun, while the Gulf coast will see good sun and a few clouds on a gusty breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Thursday will feature another cool morning followed by a gusty breeze and a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Friday will be on the breezy side, with partly cloudy skies in the East Coast metro area and plenty of sun with a few clouds along the Gulf Coast. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies around South Florida. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

It’s quiet in the tropical Atlantic.