Cooler Temperatures Are Back

Thursday features a few early showers and storms in the East Coast metro area, which will be followed by lots of clouds. The Gulf Coast will see good sun and a few clouds on a gusty breeze. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Collier County beaches. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 70s, with a few inland locations topping out at 80 degrees.

Friday morning will be unseasonably cool for early April, with lows mostly in the low 60s. Look for good sun with just a cloud or two at times. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Saturday morning lows will be in the unseasonable low 60s on the mainland and upper 60s in the Keys. Then we’ll see sunny skies. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday will feature a downright chilly start, with lows ranging from the upper 50s to the low 60s. The day will be sunny along the Gulf Coast, while the east coast metro area and the Keys will see good sun and some clouds at times. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for a milder morning, followed by plenty of sun and a few clouds. Highs on Monday will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.