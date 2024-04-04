Home Weather Cooler Temperatures Are Back

Cooler Temperatures Are Back

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Thursday features a few early showers and storms in the East Coast metro area, which will be followed by lots of clouds.  The Gulf Coast will see good sun and a few clouds on a gusty breeze.  Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Collier County beaches.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 70s, with a few inland locations topping out at 80 degrees.

Friday morning will be unseasonably cool for early April, with lows mostly in the low 60s.  Look for good sun with just a cloud or two at times.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Saturday morning lows will be in the unseasonable low 60s on the mainland and upper 60s in the Keys.  Then we’ll see sunny skies.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday will feature a downright chilly start, with lows ranging from the upper 50s to the low 60s.  The day will be sunny along the Gulf Coast, while the east coast metro area and the Keys will see good sun and some clouds at times.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for a milder morning, followed by plenty of sun and a few clouds.  Highs on Monday will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

 

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

