Cool Start, Then Lots of Sun

Monday features an unseasonably cool start. Then look for lots of sun and a bit of a warmup. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will bring a cool morning with lows in the mid-50s to mid-60s. The day will be sunny and dry. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will feature a mild morning followed by mostly sunny skies. Look for breezy conditions in the East Coast metro area and an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday will see more clouds than sun and an ocean breeze. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s on the mainland and the upper 70s in the Keys.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies in the eastern portions of South Florida and a mix of sun and clouds in the western part of our area. Expect breezy conditions in the Keys. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and near 80 degrees along the Gulf Coast.