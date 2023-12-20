Cool Start, Then Building Clouds on the Breeze

Wednesday features another cool start, with lows ranging from the low 50s along the Gulf Coast to the mid-60s in the Keys. Look for some sun, more clouds as the day goes by, and a cool and gusty breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast through Thursday, and there’s a moderate (and increasing) risk of dangerous rip currents at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s.

Thursday will bring a milder morning, followed by good sun and some clouds on a gusty breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds on a gusty ocean breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday will be partly sunny and breezy in the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see good sun and a few clouds. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for some sun and more clouds. Look for breezy conditions near the Atlantic coast. Christmas Eve will be mostly cloudy with the chance of a stray shower, but that won’t bother Santa as he makes his rounds. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-70s, with a few locations topping out in the upper 70s.