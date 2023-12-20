Home Weather Cool Start, Then Building Clouds on the Breeze

Cool Start, Then Building Clouds on the Breeze

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday features another cool start, with lows ranging from the low 50s along the Gulf Coast to the mid-60s in the Keys.  Look for some sun, more clouds as the day goes by, and a cool and gusty breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast through Thursday, and there’s a moderate (and increasing) risk of dangerous rip currents at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s.

Thursday will bring a milder morning, followed by good sun and some clouds on a gusty breeze.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds on a gusty ocean breeze.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday will be partly sunny and breezy in the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see good sun and a few clouds.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for some sun and more clouds.  Look for breezy conditions near the Atlantic coast.  Christmas Eve will be mostly cloudy with the chance of a stray shower, but that won’t bother Santa as he makes his rounds.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-70s, with a few locations topping out in the upper 70s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR