Cool Start, Pleasant Afternoon

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Sunday features a cool morning, followed by lots of sun and a few clouds.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, which is likely to be extended to the Broward and Miami-Dade beaches by Sunday evening.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 80s.

Monday will bring breezy conditions and mostly sunny skies to the East Coast metro area and the Keys.  The Gulf Coast will see lots of sun as well as a gusty breeze.  The partial solar eclipse will begin around 1:45 pm, peak just after 3 pm, and end by 4:15 — but don’t try to view it without the proper protective glasses.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area, in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast, and near 80 degrees in the Keys.

Tuesday will feature breezy conditions.  Look for good sun and a few clouds on the mainland, but the Keys can expect lots of clouds.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will be breezy with some sun and more clouds.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s on the mainland and the low 80s in the Keys.

Thursday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds.  The Gulf Coast will see some showers and storms.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

