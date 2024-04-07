Cool Start, Pleasant Afternoon

Sunday features a cool morning, followed by lots of sun and a few clouds. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, which is likely to be extended to the Broward and Miami-Dade beaches by Sunday evening. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 80s.

Monday will bring breezy conditions and mostly sunny skies to the East Coast metro area and the Keys. The Gulf Coast will see lots of sun as well as a gusty breeze. The partial solar eclipse will begin around 1:45 pm, peak just after 3 pm, and end by 4:15 — but don’t try to view it without the proper protective glasses. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area, in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast, and near 80 degrees in the Keys.

Tuesday will feature breezy conditions. Look for good sun and a few clouds on the mainland, but the Keys can expect lots of clouds. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will be breezy with some sun and more clouds. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s on the mainland and the low 80s in the Keys.

Thursday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds. The Gulf Coast will see some showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-80s.