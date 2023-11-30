Cool Morning With an Afternoon Warmup

Thursday features another cool morning, with lows in the 60s in the East Coast metro area and in the mid-50s along the Gulf Coast. The day will be mostly sunny with an ocean breeze. A stray shower is possible near the Atlantic coast. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be near the 80-degree mark.

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds in the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see plenty of sun and a few clouds. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies and a warm and gusty ocean breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will see some sun but more clouds. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies as another front approaches. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.

On the final day of the 2023 hurricane season, it’s quiet in the tropical Atlantic. Even though South Florida was spared this year, this season still ranks fourth since 1950 in the number of named storms. The tally for 2023 is 13 tropical storms (one of which was unnamed early in the year) and 7 hurricanes (of which 3 were major hurricanes of category 3 or above). And the northern Gulf coast of Florida was slammed by Hurricane Idalia, which was a category 3 at landfall on August 30.