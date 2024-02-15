Cool Morning, Seasonably Warm Afternoon

Thursday features a cool morning, followed by lots of sun and a few clouds in spots. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s.

Friday starts with some fog on the mainland. Then look for more clouds than sun. The rip current risk will remain elevated at the Atlantic beaches. Friday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Saturday will feature patchy fog until midmorning, followed by lots of clouds and a few showers during the day. Look for more showers during the evening. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday will be breezy, cloudy, and rainy as a front moves in. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 70s along the Gulf Coast.

The President’s Day forecast calls for a cool morning, followed by a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the eastern half of South Florida, while the western portion of the area will be sunny. Highs on Monday will be in the low 70s.