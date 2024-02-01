Cool Morning, Pleasant Afternoon

Thursday features a cool start, followed by increasing cloudiness in the east coast metro area and mostly sunny skies along the Gulf Coast. Expect a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Friday will bring another cool morning and another day of cloudiness in the East Coast metro area and good sun with a few clouds along the Gulf Coast. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s on the mainland and the low 70s in the Keys.

Saturday will feature a chilly morning, with lows mostly in the 50s. The day will be sunny as temperatures rebound in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-70s on the mainland and the low 70s in the Keys.

Sunday will be breezy with lots of clouds and periods of showers. A few storms are possible in spots. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Monday’s forecast calls for windy conditions and mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and the low 70s along the Gulf Coast.