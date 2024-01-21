Home Weather COLD and Breezy Sunday

COLD and Breezy Sunday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.vecteezy.com/photo/22877646-ai-generated-alligator-wears-workout-cloth-love-health-and-fitness-concept

Sunday features a cold morning with lows in the mid-40s to low 50s on the mainland and the upper 50s in the Keys.  A brisk breeze and more clouds than sun will prevent much of a warmup.  An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches on Sunday into the early part of the workweek.  Highs on Sunday will be near 70 degrees right at the Atlantic coast and in the upper 60s elsewhere in South Florida.

Monday will bring a chilly morning, with lows ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s.  The day will be mostly cloudy and breezy.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday will feature lots of clouds and a very gusty breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will see the return of the sun, with a few clouds moving through on a gusty breeze.  Wednesday’s highs will be near the 80-degree mark.

Thursday’s forecast calls for good sun and a few clouds.  Look for breezy conditions in the east coast metro area and the Keys.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s on the mainland and the upper 70s in the Keys.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR