COLD and Breezy Sunday

Sunday features a cold morning with lows in the mid-40s to low 50s on the mainland and the upper 50s in the Keys. A brisk breeze and more clouds than sun will prevent much of a warmup. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches on Sunday into the early part of the workweek. Highs on Sunday will be near 70 degrees right at the Atlantic coast and in the upper 60s elsewhere in South Florida.

Monday will bring a chilly morning, with lows ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s. The day will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Monday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday will feature lots of clouds and a very gusty breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will see the return of the sun, with a few clouds moving through on a gusty breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be near the 80-degree mark.

Thursday’s forecast calls for good sun and a few clouds. Look for breezy conditions in the east coast metro area and the Keys. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s on the mainland and the upper 70s in the Keys.