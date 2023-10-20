Cloudy Morning, Sunnier Afternoon Here, Tammy Takes Aim on the Leeward Islands

Friday features some morning clouds, showers, and storms in the East Coast metro area, but look for mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. The Gulf Coast will start the day with more clouds than sun, but skies will clear as the afternoon progresses. The rip current risk at the Atlantic beaches is diminishing, but a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is possible along the Palm Beach County coast on Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will be sunny around South Florida, with just a slight chance of a stray shower at some East Coast metro locations. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will feature lots of sun and just a few clouds at times. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will be a mostly sunny day in the east coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf Coast will see lots of sun with just a cloud or two. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions., good sun, and some clouds at times in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see a sunny day. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the mid 80s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Tammy strengthened on Thursday and is rapidly approaching the Leeward Islands. A hurricane watch and tropical storm warning were in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Guadeloupe, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis by midday on Thursday, and additional warnings are expected to be issued. The warning areas can expect tropical storm conditions to begin on Friday, and since Tammy is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane, portions of the Leeward Islands are likely to see hurricane force winds on Saturday. Heavy rain (3 to 6 inches with as much as 10 inches in some locations), flooding, 1 to 3 feet of storm surge, and life-threatening surf conditions are likely. Tammy will begin a northward turn on Saturday and is expected to track well east of the Bahamas and Bermuda next week.