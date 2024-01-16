Home Weather Clouds, Showers, and Storms

Clouds, Showers, and Storms

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.vecteezy.com/photo/27679945-woman-holding-an-umbrella-while-it-rains

Tuesday features early fog in spots, followed by plenty of clouds and sun at times.  Some morning showers and afternoon and evening storms will move in on a gusty breeze as a front enters South Florida.  Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Wednesday will bring a cool morning, with lows mostly in the upper 50s and low 60s.  Look for a mix of sun and clouds and a gusty and chilly breeze.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 60s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will feature another cool morning, lots of clouds, and some afternoon showers in spots.  The east coast metro area will be on the breezy side.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with periods of showers and storms, especially in the east coast metro area and portions of the Keys.  Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds and breezy conditions as another front moves in.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 60s along the Gulf Coast.  Temperatures will drop quickly overnight.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR