Clouds, Showers, and Storms

Tuesday features early fog in spots, followed by plenty of clouds and sun at times. Some morning showers and afternoon and evening storms will move in on a gusty breeze as a front enters South Florida. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Wednesday will bring a cool morning, with lows mostly in the upper 50s and low 60s. Look for a mix of sun and clouds and a gusty and chilly breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 60s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will feature another cool morning, lots of clouds, and some afternoon showers in spots. The east coast metro area will be on the breezy side. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with periods of showers and storms, especially in the east coast metro area and portions of the Keys. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds and breezy conditions as another front moves in. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 60s along the Gulf Coast. Temperatures will drop quickly overnight.