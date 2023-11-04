Clouds on a Gusty Breeze, Heavy Rain Possible Along the East Coast

Saturday features plenty of clouds and a gusty breeze. The East Coast metro area will see periods of showers and storms, with heavy rain in spots. Localized flooding is possible in some locations. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through the weekend. Daylight Saving Time ends in the wee hours of Sunday, so don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before going to sleep on Saturday night. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see mostly sunny skies. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Monday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds. The gusty ocean breeze continues in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will be sunny with a few clouds at times. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun with a few clouds in spots. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s again.

In the tropics, the area of low pressure that we’ve been watching is making its way onto the coast of Central America. While this feature is unlikely to become a depression, it will bring heavy rain to the region, and flooding and mudslides are possible. Elsewhere, the tropical Atlantic is quiet.