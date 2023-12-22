Clouds Around on Friday

Friday features a mild morning and lots of clouds all day. Look for a gusty ocean breeze near the Atlantic coast and in the Keys. A stray shower is possible in spots. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Saturday evening. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a steady ocean breeze. A stray shower is possible in some East Coast metro locations. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday will feature building clouds and breezy conditions in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be partly sunny with a gusty breeze. Christmas Eve will be mild and on the cloudy side, but that’s still good flying weather for Santa and the reindeer. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Christmas Day will be mostly cloudy in the morning, and some showers will move in during the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for some sun, more clouds, and passing showers. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast.