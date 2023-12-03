Clouds and Warmth Now, Changes on the Way

Sunday features plenty of clouds and a bit of sun. Early fog is possible, especially well inland and along the Gulf Coast. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Monday will bring more clouds than sun and possibly a stray shower as a front moves in. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area, the low 80s in the Keys, and mostly in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will feature a cool start, with lows in the low to mid-60s. Look for a mix of sun and clouds (heavy on the clouds) and a gentle but cool breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will begin with lows ranging from the upper 50s to the mid-60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy as another front moves in. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a chilly morning, with lows in the 50s. Then look for good sun and a few clouds. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 70s along the Gulf Coast.