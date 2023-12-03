Home Weather Clouds and Warmth Now, Changes on the Way

Clouds and Warmth Now, Changes on the Way

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
Sunday features plenty of clouds and a bit of sun.  Early fog is possible, especially well inland and along the Gulf Coast.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Monday will bring more clouds than sun and possibly a stray shower as a front moves in.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area, the low 80s in the Keys, and mostly in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will feature a cool start, with lows in the low to mid-60s.  Look for a mix of sun and clouds (heavy on the clouds) and a gentle but cool breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will begin with lows ranging from the upper 50s to the mid-60s.  Skies will be mostly cloudy as another front moves in.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a chilly morning, with lows in the 50s.  Then look for good sun and a few clouds.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

