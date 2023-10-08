Clouds and Showers Return

Sunday features mostly sunny skies in the morning. But look for clouds and showers in the afternoon and evening in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see increasing cloudiness during the afternoon and evening. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day will bring a morning mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the East Coast metro area, with some storms developing in spots in the afternoon. The Gulf Coast will see partly sunny skies. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and a few storms during the morning in the East Coast metro area. Look for periods of showers there in the afternoon and evening. The Gulf Coast will be mostly sunny with a few showers in the afternoon and evening. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will see some sun, more clouds, periods of showers, and a storm or two in spots. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms in spots. Highs on Thursday will be near 90 degrees.

In the tropics, we’re watching a wave in the eastern Atlantic. This feature has a high chance of becoming a depression this week as it moves generally to the west-northwest.