Clouds and Showers Return

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Sunday features mostly sunny skies in the morning.  But look for clouds and showers in the afternoon and evening in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf Coast will see increasing cloudiness during the afternoon and evening.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day will bring a morning mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the East Coast metro area, with some storms developing in spots in the afternoon.  The Gulf Coast will see partly sunny skies.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and a few storms during the morning in the East Coast metro area.  Look for periods of showers there in the afternoon and evening.  The Gulf Coast will be mostly sunny with a few showers in the afternoon and evening.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will see some sun, more clouds, periods of showers, and a storm or two in spots.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms in spots.  Highs on Thursday will be near 90 degrees.

In the tropics, we’re watching a wave in the eastern Atlantic.  This feature has a high chance of becoming a depression this week as it moves generally to the west-northwest.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

