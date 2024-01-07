Clouds and Showers on a Gusty Breeze

Sunday features periods of showers and plenty of clouds. Expect a gusty breeze and an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at both the Atlantic and Gulf beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds as well as a brisk and gusty ocean breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will feature windy conditions, lots of clouds, and some afternoon and evening showers and storms as another front moves through South Florida. Expect windy conditions during the evening. Tuesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Wednesday morning will begin with lows in the 60s. The day will be sunny, breezy, and cool. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 70s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a chilly morning, with lows in the 50s on the mainland. Look for a mix of sun and clouds around South Florida, along with a few showers in the Keys. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-70s.