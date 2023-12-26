Home Weather Clouds and Showers Now, Chilly Weather Coming

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features mostly cloudy skies.  The east coast metro area will see some showers and a few storms in the afternoon.  Look for a high risk of dangerous rip currents at the beaches of Broward and Palm Beach counties through at least Tuesday night.  Highs on Tuesday will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area, mostly in the upper 70s in the Keys, and in the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring some sun in the morning, but clouds and periods of showers will dominate the afternoon hours.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Thursday will feature plenty of clouds and mostly morning showers as a front moves in.  Thursday’s highs will be near 70 degrees.

Friday morning will be quite a bit cooler, with lows mostly in the 50s on the mainland and in the low 60s on the Keys.  The day will be breezy with good sun and a few clouds.  Friday’s highs will be in the upper 60s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-60s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a chilly start, with lows mostly in the upper 40s on the mainland and near 60 degrees in the Keys.  The day will be mostly sunny, but highs will top out in the mid-60s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

