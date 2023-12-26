Clouds and Showers Now, Chilly Weather Coming

Tuesday features mostly cloudy skies. The east coast metro area will see some showers and a few storms in the afternoon. Look for a high risk of dangerous rip currents at the beaches of Broward and Palm Beach counties through at least Tuesday night. Highs on Tuesday will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area, mostly in the upper 70s in the Keys, and in the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring some sun in the morning, but clouds and periods of showers will dominate the afternoon hours. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Thursday will feature plenty of clouds and mostly morning showers as a front moves in. Thursday’s highs will be near 70 degrees.

Friday morning will be quite a bit cooler, with lows mostly in the 50s on the mainland and in the low 60s on the Keys. The day will be breezy with good sun and a few clouds. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 60s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-60s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a chilly start, with lows mostly in the upper 40s on the mainland and near 60 degrees in the Keys. The day will be mostly sunny, but highs will top out in the mid-60s.