Clouds And Showers

Thursday features plenty of clouds and periods of showers, with the bulk of those showers in the East Coast metro area. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-70s right at the Atlantic coast and in the Keys, in the upper 70s at inland locations in the East Coast metro area, and in the low 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will bring very breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at South Florida’s beaches. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Saturday will feature some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers. Look for breezy conditions in the east coast metro area and a gusty breeze near the Gulf Coast. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area, in the mid-70s in the Keys, and in the low 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a cool and gusty ocean breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and the low 70s along the Gulf Coast.

The forecast for Martin Luther King Day calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers. Look for breezy conditions in the East Coast metro area. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.