Clouds and Showers

Friday features plenty of clouds and periods of showers in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun and clouds during the day, with some showers moving in during the evening. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Friday will be near 80 degrees on the South Florida mainland, while the Keys will top out in the low 80s.

Saturday will bring partly sunny skies, with the east coast metro area also seeing a few showers at times. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will feature good sun, a few clouds, and a warm breeze. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Monday will be mostly sunny around South Florida. The East Coast metro area will see a few afternoon showers. Look for some evening showers around South Florida as a weak front moves in. Monday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the East Coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of clouds and periods of showers. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid 70s along the Gulf Coast.

In the tropical Atlantic, the only thing we’re watching is the area of low pressure in the middle of the ocean. This feature has a medium chance of becoming a depression, but its window of opportunity to do that will end early next week as it moves northeastward into colder waters.