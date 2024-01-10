Wednesday features some sun at times, plenty of clouds, and cooler temperatures. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at all South Florida beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Thursday will bring lots of clouds with periods of showers that will taper off during the evening. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies. It will be breezy in the east coast metro area and quite windy along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys. Showers and a few storms will move in during the evening along with a front. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Saturday will be breezy with lots of clouds, sun at times, and periods of showers and storms. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and near 70 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a cool morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 70s.