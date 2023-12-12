Clouds and a Gusty Breeze, Rain on the Way

Tuesday features a cool morning, followed by plenty of clouds on a cool and gusty breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches through at least Wednesday evening. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will bring breezy conditions with lots of clouds and periods of showers. We can’t rule out a few late-night storms in spots. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Thursday will be windy with mostly cloudy skies and plenty of showers. A morning storm is possible in spots along the Gulf Coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Friday will feature windy conditions, lots of clouds, and periods of showers. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for another windy and cloudy day with periods of showers. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-70s.