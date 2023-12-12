Home Weather Clouds and a Gusty Breeze, Rain on the Way

Clouds and a Gusty Breeze, Rain on the Way

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/beach-aegean-sea-partly-cloudy-sky-greece_11085976.htm#page=1&query=partly%20cloudy&position=0

Tuesday features a cool morning, followed by plenty of clouds on a cool and gusty breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches through at least Wednesday evening.  Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will bring breezy conditions with lots of clouds and periods of showers.  We can’t rule out a few late-night storms in spots.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Thursday will be windy with mostly cloudy skies and plenty of showers.  A morning storm is possible in spots along the Gulf Coast.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Friday will feature windy conditions, lots of clouds, and periods of showers.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for another windy and cloudy day with periods of showers.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR