Clearing Skies Here, Potential TC # 22 in the Caribbean

Friday features plenty of clouds and maybe a few showers in the morning, but the sun will return as the day goes on. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Friday morning, and minor flooding is possible at high tide along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 80s.

Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies to the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see lots of sun. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will feature plenty of sun with just a cloud or two at times. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday will continue our stretch of sunny days. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and maybe a few clouds, mainly in the east coast metro area. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, the area of low pressure that brought us so much rough weather is not expected to develop into a depression.

But the low in the Caribbean is a different story. It was dubbed Potential Tropical Cyclone # 22 late Thursday afternoon. At that time, Potential TC # 22 was about 365 miles west-southwest of Kingston, Jamaica. Potential TC # 22 is forecast to become a tropical storm sometime on Friday, and tropical storm watches were in effect late on Thursday for Jamaica, Haiti,eastern, Cuba, the Turks and Caicos, and the southeastern Bahamas late and are expected to be upgraded to tropical storm warnings later. Potential TC # 22 will bring tropical storm conditions, including the potential for life-threatening flooding and mudslides, to Jamaica on Friday, portions of Cuba and Haiti from Friday night into Saturday, and to the Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas on Saturday. Potential TC # 22 poses no direct threat to South Florida.