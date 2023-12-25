Christmas Clouds and Showers

Christmas Day features plenty of clouds and periods of showers … so the festivities will be mostly indoors this year. Look for breezy conditions, especially in the east coast metro area and the Keys. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches at least through Tuesday morning. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will bring clouds, showers, and a storm in spots. The east coast metro area will also see a gusty breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, with showers and storms developing in the afternoon as a front approaches South Florida. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Thursday will be cooler with clouds and showers once again. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 60s on the mainland and the low 70s in the Keys.

Friday’s forecast calls for a rather chilly start, with lows mostly in the mid-50s. The day will be mostly sunny, but don’t expect much of a warmup. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s.