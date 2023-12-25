Home Weather Christmas Clouds and Showers

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Christmas Day features plenty of clouds and periods of showers … so the festivities will be mostly indoors this year.  Look for breezy conditions, especially in the east coast metro area and the Keys.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches at least through Tuesday morning.  Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will bring clouds, showers, and a storm in spots.  The east coast metro area will also see a gusty breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, with showers and storms developing in the afternoon as a front approaches South Florida.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Thursday will be cooler with clouds and showers once again.  Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 60s on the mainland and the low 70s in the Keys.

Friday’s forecast calls for a rather chilly start, with lows mostly in the mid-50s.  The day will be mostly sunny, but don’t expect much of a warmup.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

