Chilly Weekend

Saturday features a chilly start, good sun, and a few clouds on a cool and gusty breeze. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at South Florida’s beaches this weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-60s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday morning will be cold, with low temperatures in the mid-40s to mid-50s on the mainland — but a brisk breeze will make it feel colder. Even the Keys will see lows in the low 60s. The day will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 60s.

Monday will feature morning lows in the 60s, followed by more clouds than sun and breezy conditions. Monday’s highs will be in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday will be another breezy day with plenty of clouds and a bit of sun. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies. Look for a brisk breeze in the East Coast metro area and the Keys. A few showers are possible near the Atlantic coast. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s on the mainland and mostly in the upper 70s in the Keys.