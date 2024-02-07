Home Weather Chilly Start to Another Breezy Day

Chilly Start to Another Breezy Day

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday features a chilly start, followed by breezy conditions, lots of sun, and just a few clouds.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Thursday evening, and minor flooding is possible in spots at high tides.  Expect an elevated rip current risk at the Gulf beaches.  Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area, in the low 70s along the Gulf Coast, and near 70 degrees in the Keys.

Thursday morning lows will be in the 50s once again.  The day will bring lots of sun and a few clouds.  Look for a gusty breeze in the East Coast metro area.  Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s on the mainland and the low 70s in the Keys.

Friday morning will be milder than we’ve seen recently, with lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s.  Then look for plenty of sun and a few clouds.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies.  The East Coast metro area will also see a gusty breeze.  Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

 

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

