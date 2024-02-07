Chilly Start to Another Breezy Day

Wednesday features a chilly start, followed by breezy conditions, lots of sun, and just a few clouds. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Thursday evening, and minor flooding is possible in spots at high tides. Expect an elevated rip current risk at the Gulf beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area, in the low 70s along the Gulf Coast, and near 70 degrees in the Keys.

Thursday morning lows will be in the 50s once again. The day will bring lots of sun and a few clouds. Look for a gusty breeze in the East Coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s on the mainland and the low 70s in the Keys.

Friday morning will be milder than we’ve seen recently, with lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Then look for plenty of sun and a few clouds. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies. The East Coast metro area will also see a gusty breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.