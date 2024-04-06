Chilly Start, Then Lots of Sun

Saturday features an unseasonably chilly morning, followed by lots of sun and a few clouds on a cool breeze. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents along the Palm Beach County coast and an increasing rip current risk at the other Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday will bring another morning of unseasonable low temperatures. Then look for sunny skies and an ocean breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s on the mainland and near 80 degrees in the Keys.

Monday will feature plenty of sun with a few clouds at times. Look for a gusty breeze around South Florida, and the east coast metro area will see breezy conditions during the afternoon. The partial solar eclipse will peak right after 3 pm on Monday, with roughly 56 percent of the sun obscured — but do NOT look at even a partial eclipse unless you have the proper — certified — protective eyewear. (South Florida will eventually get a chance to experience a total eclipse, but we’ll have to wait until 2045 for that.) Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds on the mainland and plenty of clouds in the Keys. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a breezy day with more clouds than sun. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s on the mainland and the low 80s in the Keys.

We’re less than two months from the start of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, and all indications are that this one will be extremely busy. Forecasters at Colorado State University say we can expect 23 named storms, 11 of which will reach hurricane strength. Of those hurricanes, forecasters predict 5 will be major hurricanes of category 3 or above. (A “typical” hurricane season would see 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes.) Colorado State forecasters say unusually warm sea surface temperatures and a likely La Nina event beginning in the summer are to blame. No one can predict what’s in store for South Florida in 2024, but it’s a reminder to us that we need to be ready for whatever might come our way.