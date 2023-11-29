Chilly Start, Pleasantly Cool Afternoon

Wednesday features a chilly morning, with lows mostly in the 50s on the mainland and in the mid-60s in the Keys. Look for mostly sunny skies in the East Coast metro area and lots of sun and a gusty breeze along the Gulf Coast. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-70s.

Thursday will bring morning lows in the mid 50s along the Gulf Coast, the low to mid-60s in the East Coast metro area, and the mid to upper 60s in the Keys. The day will be mostly sunny with an ocean breeze. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Friday will feature good sun and a few clouds on a gusty ocean breeze in the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun and clouds plus a warm and gusty breeze. Expect an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will see more clouds than sun and a gusty breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area and good sun with a few clouds at times along the Gulf Coast. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.

As we approach the end of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, it’s quiet in the tropics.