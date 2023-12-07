Chilly Morning, Then a Slow Warm-up Starts

Thursday features a chilly start, followed by a mix of sun and clouds and the beginning of a gradual warm-up. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches through Friday evening. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-70s.

Friday will bring morning lows mostly in the 60s. The day will be mostly cloudy in the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday will feature a milder start and a mix of sun and clouds as the warm-up continues. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will see another front move into South Florida. The morning will be mostly sunny in the East Coast metro area, but look for periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. The Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms throughout the day. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for lots of clouds and a bit of sun at times. The east coast metro area could see a few lingering showers. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast.