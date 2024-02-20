Chilly Morning, Sunny But Cool Afternoon

Tuesday features a chilly start, followed by lots of sun and maybe a cloud or two at times on a cool breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County Coast through Wednesday evening. Expect an elevated rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area, near 70 degrees in the Keys, and in the upper 60s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday morning will bring lows in the chilly low 50s on the mainland and near 60 degrees in the Keys. The day will be sunny but cool. Look for a gusty breeze near the Atlantic coast. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 70s.

Thursday will begin with morning lows mostly in the low to mid-50s. Then we’ll see another sunny day. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Friday will feature a milder morning, and the day will be breezy with lots of sun. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Saturday’s forecast calls for another breezy and sunny day. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-70s.