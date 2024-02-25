Chilly Morning, Sunny Afternoon

Sunday features a chilly morning, followed by lots of sun and a bit of a cool breeze. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Monday morning will be chilly once again, with lows in the 50s on the mainland and near 60 degrees in the Keys. Then look for sunny skies with maybe a cloud or two at times near the Atlantic coast. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will begin with morning lows ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s. The day will see lots of sun with a few clouds in spots. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies, along with breezy conditions near the Atlantic coast and a gusty breeze elsewhere. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and near 80 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Thursday will be near 80 degrees.