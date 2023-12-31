Chilly End to 2023

Sunday features a chilly morning, followed by lots of sun and just a few clouds … but below-normal temperatures. Highs on Sunday will be near 70 degrees in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 60s along the Gulf Coast. New Year’s Eve will be clear and chilly, with temperatures in the upper 50s around midnight.

New Year’s Day will start with lows mostly in the low 50s on the mainland and in the upper 50s in the Keys. The day will be sunny but cool. Monday’s highs will be in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 60s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday will feature another chilly morning, with lows in the mid-50s on the mainland and the low 60s in the Keys. Then look for mostly sunny skies and the start of a slow warmup. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Wednesday will see a slightly warmer morning, followed by a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 70s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions and a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.