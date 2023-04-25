Broward Principal of the Year To Fly With The Angels

After being named the 2023 Broward County Public Schools Principal of the Year, Piper High School’s Marie Hautigan has been selected to fly with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels as part of their “Key Influencer” program that honors deserving local people, Fort Lauderdale Air Show officials announced today.

On Wednesday, April 26, Hautigan will get to experience the ride of her life in the backseat of an F/A-18 Super Hornet with Blue Angel 7, Lieutenant Commander Thomas Zimmerman, as her pilot.

During her 45-minute flight, Hautigan will experience rolls, loops, and turns like that of the best roller coaster ride imaginable.

“I could not be more excited,” said Hautigan after being selected to fly. “I am extremely honored to have been given this opportunity.”

Hautigan has been with Broward County Public Schools for 15 years, the last four years as principal at Piper High School in Sunrise, Florida. She believes education opens a pathway for a student to reach his or her full potential and that education improves an individual’s quality of life and results in a more intellectual, lucrative, and benevolent society.

“The improvements in school culture, expectations, academic rigor and student achievement at Piper High School are indicative of the positive impacts of Principal Hautigan’s leadership,” said Haleh Darbar, Broward County Public Schools Central Region Director. “She is relentless in her pursuit of building community and inclusiveness among her students.”

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the 2023 Fort Lauderdale Air Show, scheduled for April 29-30 over Fort Lauderdale Beach (https://fortlauderdaleairshow.com/). The show will also feature the U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Raptor Demo Team, the U.S. Navy’s F-35C Lightning II Demo Team, the Red Bull Helicopter and Red Bull Air Force, the SOCOM Para-Commandos, as well as aerobatic pilots Kirby Chambliss and Michael Goulian.

The Fort Lauderdale Air Show is the second stop on the 2023 Air Dot Show Tour (https://air.show/), which also includes future shows in Augusta, Georgia; Ocean City, Maryland; New York; Atlanta and Orlando.