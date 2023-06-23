Bret in the Eastern Caribbean, Cindy Strengthens

We continue to watch some very early activity in the tropics — but South Florida won’t see either of these two tropical storms.

Tropical Storm Bret is now in the eastern Caribbean, where it will be battered by wind shear and drier air. But the outer bands of Bret are still bringing gusty winds and periods of heavy rain to portions of the Lesser Antilles today .

At 11 am, Bret was located near 13.3 North, 64.7 West, about 300 miles east-northeast of Curacao. Maximum sustained winds were 60 miles per hour, and Bret was moving west at a rapid 21 miles per hour. The National Hurricane Center forecasts a gradual weakening for Bret, starting later today , with the system dissipating on Sunday — far from land.

And what was Tropical Depression # 4 became Tropical Storm Cindy late Thursday night, At 11 am Friday , Cindy was located near 12.5 North, 48.0 West, about 915 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Maximum sustained winds were 50 miles per hour, and Cindy was moving west-northwest at 16 miles per hour.

Cindy is expected to strengthen a bit before turning more to the northwest, where it will encounter wind shear and weaken. The good news with Cindy is that it’s expected to miss the Lesser Antilles and stay well east of South Florida.