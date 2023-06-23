Home Weather Bret in the Eastern Caribbean, Cindy Strengthens

Bret in the Eastern Caribbean, Cindy Strengthens

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
We continue to watch some very early activity in the tropics — but South Florida won’t see either of these two tropical storms.
Tropical Storm Bret is now in the eastern Caribbean, where it will be battered by wind shear and drier air.  But the outer bands of Bret are still bringing gusty winds and periods of heavy rain to portions of the Lesser Antilles today.
At 11 am, Bret was located near 13.3 North, 64.7 West, about 300 miles east-northeast of Curacao.  Maximum sustained winds were 60 miles per hour, and Bret was moving west at a rapid 21 miles per hour.  The National Hurricane Center forecasts a gradual weakening for Bret, starting later today, with the system dissipating on Sunday — far from land.
And what was Tropical Depression # 4 became Tropical Storm Cindy late Thursday night,  At 11 am Friday, Cindy was located near 12.5 North, 48.0 West, about 915 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.  Maximum sustained winds were 50 miles per hour, and Cindy was moving west-northwest at 16 miles per hour.
Cindy is expected to strengthen a bit before turning more to the northwest, where it will encounter wind shear and weaken.  The good news with Cindy is that it’s expected to miss the Lesser Antilles and stay well east of South Florida.
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR