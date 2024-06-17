Breezy With Storms Here, Watching the Tropics

Monday features breezy conditions, partly sunny skies, and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will be another breezy day with a mix of sun, clouds, some showers, and a few storms. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

The Juneteenth holiday will feature a brisk breeze, a mix of sun and clouds, some showers in the morning, and periods of storms in the afternoon and evening. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will be on the rainy and breezy side, with clouds and showers in the east coast metro area and some morning storms giving way to afternoon showers along the Gulf Coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for clouds, showers, and storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will be partly sunny with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

We’re watching the tropics in the coming days, since computer models indicate a low will form a few hundred miles northeast of the central Bahamas in the next few days. The National Hurricane Center currently gives this feature a low chance of becoming a depression as it moves westward or west-northwestward in the direction of Florida. Computer models are not in agreement on the track or development of this system, but with the recent flooding, we’ll need to be on the alert for any additional rainfall.

Elsewhere, a low is forming over the Yucatan and the southern Bay of Campeche. This feature has a high chance of becoming a depression and probably the first named storm of the season. (The name would be Alberto.) Flooding rain from this system is expected in portions of Central America and Mexico this week.