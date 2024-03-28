Breezy With Showers, Then Clearing and Cooler

Thursday features breezy conditions and early clouds and showers as a front moves in. Skies will clear, moving west to east, during the afternoon and evening. Expect a high risk of dangerous rip currents to continue at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area, the low 80s in the Keys, and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will bring a chilly morning, with lows ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s on the mainland and the upper 60s in the Keys. The day will be sunny and breezy. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Saturday will feature another unseasonably cool morning, followed by lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and near 80 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Easter Sunday will be off to another cool start. Then we’ll enjoy another sunny day. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and a few clouds. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.