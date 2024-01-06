Breezy With Showers and Storms

Saturday features breezy conditions, building clouds, and periods of showers and storms as a front moves in. Heavy rain is possible in spots, and a strong to severe storm is not out of the question. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches, and the rip current risk will increase along the Gulf Coast. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area, in the upper 70s in the Keys, and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday will bring plenty of clouds on a gusty breeze, periods of showers, and some storms at times. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will feature some sun and more clouds. Look for breezy conditions in the East Coast metro area and the Keys, while there will be a gusty breeze along the Gulf Coast. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will be windy and mostly cloudy as another front approaches. Some showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s, with a few locations reaching the 80-degree mark.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a cool morning, followed by a mix of sun and clouds and a cool breeze. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.