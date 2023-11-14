Breezy With Showers and Storms, Watching the Tropics

Tuesday features breezy conditions and plenty of clouds. Look for afternoon showers and evening storms in the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see a few storms in the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Some coastal flooding is possible near high tides along the Atlantic coast on Tuesday and for much of the workweek. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will bring breezy conditions and heavy rain to the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be breezy with morning showers and afternoon and evening storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Thursday will be breezy with clouds and showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers. Thursday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area, in the low 80s in the Keys, and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies with a few showers at times in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see lots of sun. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies around South Florida. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, we continue to watch the Caribbean, where there’s now a high chance that a tropical depression will form late in the week. Computer models are in agreement that this feature will track close to Jamaica, eastern Cuba, and Hispaniola, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the region. Haiti in particular will see a threat of mudslides and flash flooding. We’ll keep a close eye on the Caribbean throughout the week and beyond.