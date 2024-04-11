Breezy With Late Showers

Thursday features a mix of sun and clouds and breezy conditions as a front approaches South Florida. Look for periods of showers moving west to east during the afternoon and evening. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Thursday evening, and the Gulf beaches are likely to see an elevated rip current risk. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area, with a few inland locations reaching 90 degrees. Highs along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will bring lingering showers in the morning, followed by plenty of sun and a few clouds. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Saturday will feature a cool start, with morning lows mostly in the 60s. The day will be sunny, with the east coast metro area seeing a gusty ocean breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday will begin with an unseasonably cool morning, with lows in the 60s on the mainland. Then look for sunny skies and a brisk ocean breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a few clouds. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s on the mainland and the low 80s in the Keys.