Breezy With Falling Temperatures

Sunday features increasingly breezy conditions and falling temperatures as a strong cold front moves in. The East Coast metro area will be mostly sunny in the morning, but some showers will blow in during the afternoon. The Gulf Coast will see patchy fog first thing in the morning, followed by clouds and showers. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area, in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast, and in the upper 70s in the Keys.

Monday morning will be chilly, with lows mostly in the low 50s on the mainland and in the low 60s in the Keys. We’ll see lots of sun and breezy conditions but not much of a warmup. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 60s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-60s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday will feature an even colder morning, with lows mostly in the upper 40s on the mainland and upper 50s in the Keys. Then look for lots of sun but a chilly breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be near 70 degrees in the East Coast metro area and in the mid-60s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Wednesday will start with a chilly morning, followed by another sunny and dry day. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 60s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds and a gradual warming trend. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s.