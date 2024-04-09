Breezy Tuesday

Tuesday features breezy conditions around South Florida. The East Coast metro area will be mostly sunny with maybe a stray shower right at the Atlantic coast, while the Gulf coast will see lots of sun. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Wednesday evening. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds on a gusty breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Thursday will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. The Gulf Coast will see a few showers and storms as the front approaches during the afternoon and evening. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area, with a few suburban locations exceeding 90 degrees. Highs along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will feature clouds and showers, with skies clearing in western parts of South Florida during the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s on the mainland and the low 80s in the Keys.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a cool morning, followed by lots of sun. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-80s