Breezy Tuesday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features breezy conditions around South Florida.  The East Coast metro area will be mostly sunny with maybe a stray shower right at the Atlantic coast, while the Gulf coast will see lots of sun.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Wednesday evening.  Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds on a gusty breeze.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Thursday will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds.  The Gulf Coast will see a few showers and storms as the front approaches during the afternoon and evening.  Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area, with a few suburban locations exceeding 90 degrees.  Highs along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will feature clouds and showers, with skies clearing in western parts of South Florida during the afternoon.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s on the mainland and the low 80s in the Keys.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a cool morning, followed by lots of sun.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-80s

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

